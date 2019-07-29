Leaked! Dimple Kapadia’s ‘unique’ look from Christopher Nolan’s ‘Tenet’ surfaces online

Dimple Kapadia who is known to be working with Christopher Nolan’s next directorial was spotted on set in conversation with him. Her look from the film surfaced online when fans shared snaps of the cast behind the screen.

While not much is known about the film, according to Warner Bros, the movie is an espionage thriller which will be shot in seven nations. The cast and crew are currently stationed at Estonia. Kapadia was seen in a white two piece ensemble with a printed Shawl. Dimple’s character appears to be Indian as the film is said to cover the world of worldwide espionage.

The film also stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. Along with Dimple, Robert, Elizabeth and John’s look have been leaked online.

The film’s title is a word play and will be written as ‘Ten’ with the remaining letters ‘et’ written upside down.

Caine and Branagh have worked with Christopher Nolan before in movies like Inception, Interstellar, Dunkirk and more. The film’s music will be given by Ludwig Göransson after winning an Oscar for Black Panther. Nolan is said to be working with Hoyte van Hoytema and will be capturing the film on IMAX and 70mm.

Tenet is scheduled for release on July 17, 2020.