Leaked! Ajay Devgn's look from upcoming project with Disney+ Hotstar goes viral; netizens call him 'Desi Santa Claus'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's leaked pictures, which show him with a thick beard, are currently going viral on the internet with netizens calling him 'Desi Sabta Claus', English cricketer and even 'young Modi ji'.
On Wednesday, pictures from Ajay's upcoming project with Disney+ Hotstar made their way to the internet.
They show the actor rocking a never seen before look as he sports a brown beard and is seen wearing a formal attire.
Check them out here:
After the picture was shared by a popular photographer on Instagram, netizens took to the comments section and shared hilarious responses.
A user wrote: "Half Johnny Bairstow."
Another commented, "Modiji with brown beard."
While details of the upcoming project are still under wraps, Ajay on Wednesday shared a hilarious video and left netizens scratching their heads.
"How many times have I told you? Who are you calling Ajay? My name is Sudarshan. Su-dar-shan. SUDARSHAN!" he's heard saying the video.
"Dua mein yaad rakhna, naam hai Sudarshan #EntertainmentKaAllRounder @disneyplushotstarvip," he wrote in the caption.
On the Bollywood front, Ajay has some interesting projects lined up.
He will be seen playing Mumbai's infamous don Karim Lala in the Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi,' which is on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' by S Hussain Zaidi.
Ajay will also be joining Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh for 'Thank God.' 'Bhuj: The Pride of India', 'Mayday' and 'RRR' are among his other films that are currently in the making.
The actor-producer has purchased the Hindi remake rights of 2019 Telugu crime comedy 'Brochevarevarura.'
Meanwhile, Devgn's upcoming film 'Maidaan' will hit theatres on October 15, 2021, on the occasion of Dussehra.
