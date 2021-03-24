Leaked! Ajay Devgn's look from upcoming project with Disney+ Hotstar goes viral; netizens call him 'Desi Santa Claus'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's leaked pictures, which show him with a thick beard, are currently going viral on the internet with netizens calling him 'Desi Sabta Claus', English cricketer and even 'young Modi ji'.

On Wednesday, pictures from Ajay's upcoming project with Disney+ Hotstar made their way to the internet.

They show the actor rocking a never seen before look as he sports a brown beard and is seen wearing a formal attire.

Check them out here: