Laxmmi Bomb Trailer: Makers hide number of 'Likes', 'Dislikes' on YouTube for Akshay Kumar's film

Admitting the drugs problem prevailed in the film industry, Akshay requested people not to generalise and think that every person associated with Bollywood has drug links.

The actor also requested the media to be sensitive while taking names, because negative news could have negative impact on a person's career and reputation.

This didn’t go well with a section of Twitter users, including fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, given that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been probing the case in connection to the actor’s death.

This led to many calling for a ban on ‘Laxmmi Bomb’.

The film is a horror-comedy and revolves around a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender person. It is a remake of the 2011 Tamil film 'Kanchana' and is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original.

While launching the first two looks of his upcoming film, via live interaction the 'Special 26' actor called the genre of the movie his "favourite" and a "passion project".

The film is all set to premiere on streamer Disney+ Hotstar on November 9.