'Laxmmi Bomb exploded': Mukesh Khanna takes sly dig at Akshay Kumar as he slams Saif Ali Khan for comments about 'Adipurush'

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is all set to play the antagonist in the much-hyped Om Raut directorial 'Adipurush', was recently panned for saying that the film will 'justify the abduction of Sita'. Although Khan has retracted his comments and issued an apology, veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has slammed him for his remarks and even taken a sly dig at Akshay Kumar.
Taking about the controversy over the name of Akshay's recent release 'Laxxmi', the 'Shaktimaan' actor said, "Filmmakers are still using movies to attack our religion. Laxmi Bomb exploded just recently and another attack has been launched. Famous artist Saif Ali Khan has made an objectionable disclosure in an interview. Saif Ali Khan said in this interview that it will be very interesting for him to play the character of Lankesh Ravana in the movie AdiPurush, which is made on a big budget. In it, Ravana is shown not to be evil but human and entertaining. We will make him kind. In that Sita-haran will be justified."
"Do not know why Saif feels that it will be so easy. Lankesh is not a ball that you want to spin with your bat. Should I call it naiveté or foolishness? They do not know that they are playing with the faith of crores of Indians in the country, or that they know it and are still deliberately saying these things. Or should I call it the audacity of the director producer who calls himself an intellectual, who still has a desire to make such films," he added in the Instagram post.
Talking about Saif's statement regarding the same, Khanna said that he will not accept the apology.
"Now the breaking news is that Saif has written an apology for his statement. Wow! The British have made a beautiful word, ‘sorry’. Shoot the arrow, throw the bomb, punch someone and then say sorry. But we do not approve. Why did you not think before speaking?," the 'Mahabharata' actor wrote.
For the unversed, after facing severe criticism for his comments in an interview, Saif had apologised for hurting sentiments and said that he never meant it in that way.
"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)