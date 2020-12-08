'Laxmmi Bomb exploded': Mukesh Khanna takes sly dig at Akshay Kumar as he slams Saif Ali Khan for comments about 'Adipurush'

Talking about Saif's statement regarding the same, Khanna said that he will not accept the apology.

"Now the breaking news is that Saif has written an apology for his statement. Wow! The British have made a beautiful word, ‘sorry’. Shoot the arrow, throw the bomb, punch someone and then say sorry. But we do not approve. Why did you not think before speaking?," the 'Mahabharata' actor wrote.

For the unversed, after facing severe criticism for his comments in an interview, Saif had apologised for hurting sentiments and said that he never meant it in that way.

"I’ve been made aware that one of my statements during an interview, has caused a controversy and hurt people’s sentiments. This was never my intention or meant that way. I would like to sincerely apologise to everybody and withdraw my statement. Lord Ram has always been the symbol of Righteousness & Heroism for me. Adipurush is about celebrating the victory of good over evil and the entire team is working together to present the epic without any distortions," Saif Ali Khan said in a statement.