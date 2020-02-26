Laxmmi Bomb: Behind the scenes video of Akshay Kumar's 'Kachana' remake goes viral; watch here

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb', which is the hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana'. The flick that also stars Kiara Advani, shows Akshay in the role of a man who's possed by the spirit of a transgender. The first look that revealed Akshay's saree-clad avatar, garnered a lot of buzz and now a BTS video has made it's way to the internet.
The video that's doing rounds of the internet is from the sets of 'Laxmmi Bomb'. According to the fan page that shared the video on Twitter, Akshay and Kiara are shooting for the climax of the movie in Mumbai and the video gives a glimpse of the set.
Here's the video:
Earlier, Akshay Kumar had shared a mysterious first look from the film that left fans excited. On the ocassion of Navratri, Akshay shared a captivating picture of himself, draped in a saree and wrote,"Navratri is about bowing to the inner goddess and celebrating your limitless strength. On this auspicious occasion, I am sharing with you my look as Laxmmi. A character I am both excited and nervous about... but then life begins at the end of our comfort zone... isn’t it?"
'Laxxmi Bomb' is helmed by Raghava Lawrence and is set to hit the theatres on Eid, June 4 2020. Akshay Kumar's horror drama will be clashing with Salman Khan's 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' which is slated to release on May 22, 2020.
