Laxmmi Bomb: Behind the scenes video of Akshay Kumar's 'Kachana' remake goes viral; watch here

Akshay Kumar is currently shooting for his upcoming film 'Laxmmi Bomb', which is the hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Kanchana'. The flick that also stars Kiara Advani, shows Akshay in the role of a man who's possed by the spirit of a transgender. The first look that revealed Akshay's saree-clad avatar, garnered a lot of buzz and now a BTS video has made it's way to the internet.

The video that's doing rounds of the internet is from the sets of 'Laxmmi Bomb'. According to the fan page that shared the video on Twitter, Akshay and Kiara are shooting for the climax of the movie in Mumbai and the video gives a glimpse of the set.

Here's the video: