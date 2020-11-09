Laxmii: When and where to watch Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer

The horror-thriller 'Laxmii' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, is all set to release on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Superstar Akshay Kumar will be seen portraying the role of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman in the horror-comedy. The film is the remake of the Tamil film 'Kanchana,' and has been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

The film is produced by Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan.

Release Date:

The horror-comedy with a message for the need for equal rights for the third gender is set to premiere on November 9 on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Release Time:

The film is expected to release at around 7.05 pm in India.

Where to watch?

You can watch the film online on Disney+ Hotstar.

The film was renamed from Laxmmi Bomb to Laxmii, following the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The decision was taken by Akshay along with co-producers Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Kapoor after the makers received a legal notice from the Rajasthan-based outfit, Shri Rajput Karni Sena, claiming that the name Laxmmi Bomb was demeaning towards Goddess Laxmi, adding that the title insulted sentiments.