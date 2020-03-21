Latest Coronavirus Update: Singer Kanika Kapoor booked for 'negligence' for putting others at risk

She was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kapoor had stayed at the city's Taj Mahal hotel.

The FIR registered against her in Lucknow on March 20 read: "Ms Kanika Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow on 14.03.2020 (sic). She had travelled to London, UK, a few days back.

Upon her arrival on 14.03.2020 (sic), she was found COVID-19 positive at the airport and was instructed to quarantine herself at her home. But flouting the rules and instructions, she took part in various social events in Lucknow."

Later, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey clarified that the complaint from CMO for FIR against Kanika Kapoor "inadvertently mentions the date of her arrival as 14th march and it is actually 11th March".

"The police, during the investigation, will correct this factual part," Pandey said. The 'baby doll' singer on Friday announced through social media that she has tested positive for coronavirus.

"For the past four days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward," said Kapoor in the post.

The singer also revealed that contact mapping of people who have been in touch with her is also underway.

Meanwhile, all the events attended by her will be thoroughly investigated for the list of visitors, locations etc. District Magistrate Lucknow will investigate the matter and submit the report to the state's Home Department.

This comes amid a spiralling number of cases of coronavirus pandemic in the country. Government advisories are asking people to avoid crowded places and immediately report to authorities if one is found infected with the virus.