Bollywood

Late Mehmood's sister and actress Minoo Mumtaz dies in Canada

Born as Malikunissa, she was later given the name of 'Minoo' by the late legendary actress Meena Kumari, the sister-in-law of Mehmood.
IANS
Mumbai: Veteran character actress Minoo Mumtaz, famed as the 'Reshmi Salwar' girl and sister of the late comedian Mehmood Ali, passed away in Canada on Saturday, a family member said.

"Regret to inform that my loving sister Minoo Mumtaz passed away (in Canada) a few minutes ago. Deep gratitude to the film fraternity, media, fans, friends for decades of love and adulation showered upon her," her brother Anwar Ali said in a statement.

Born as Malikunissa, she was later given the name of 'Minoo' by the late legendary actress Meena Kumari, the sister-in-law of Mehmood.

She is known for her roles as a dancer and character actor and especially remembered for the superhit O.P. Nayyar dance-duet, 'Reshmi Salwar, Kurta Jaali kaa' ('Naya Daur' - 1957), sung by Asha Bhosle and Shamshad Begum, and filmed on her and Zaibunissa Khan alias Kumkum.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 12:29 PM IST
