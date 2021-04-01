Late actor Kader Khan’s eldest son Abdul Quddus dies in Canada

Two years after veteran Bollywood actor Kader Khan died after a prolonged illness in Canada, his eldest son Abdul Quddus, from his first wife, passed away on Thursday.

Quddus was present when Khan was laid to rest at the Meadowvale Cemetery in Mississauga (Canada).

In an interview with Rediff, Khan had explained why he left portraying villain onscreen for Quddus.

He said, “My elder son Quddus would come home after playing with his friends with his clothes all torn. As a villain, I always got beaten up in the end. His friends and classmates told him that your father beats up people and then, in the end, he gets beaten up. My son used to get angry at such comments and get into fights. One day, when he came home with a head injury, I became very upset and decided I would not accept villain roles any more. ‘Himmatwala’, a comedy, was being made and I started doing comic roles from then on.”

Kader is survived by his wife Hajra, sons Sarfaraz and Shahnawaaz, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Starting with his first film as an actor in "Daag" (1973), over the next 35 years he went on to act in over 300 films in memorable roles, and also wrote the story or dialogues for more than 250 films in Hindi and Urdu, starting with "Roti" (1974).

Some of his most memorable films as a comedian-character actor are: "Daag", "Adalat", "Bairaag", "Parvarish", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar, "Shalimar", "Mr. Natwarlal", "Suhaag", "Dhan Daulat", "Qurbani", "Jwalamukhi", "Abdullah", "Naseeb", "Ahista Ahista", "Yaarana", "Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai", "Satte Pe Satta", among others.

He penned the story-dialogues for top-grossing films like: "Jawani Diwani", "Benaam", "Roti", "Parvarish", "Suhaag", "Mr. Natwarlal, "Yaarana", "Desh Premee", "Khuddar", "Sharaabi", "Ganga Jamna Saraswati", "Singhasan", "Khoon Bhari Maang" and "Aunty No. 1". He also produced a film, "Shama" in 1981.

Kader had also contributed to several Amitabh-starring films like "Amar Akbar Anthony", "Muqaddar Ka Sikandar", "Laawaris" and "Coolie" as a writer.