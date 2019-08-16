Lata Mangeshkar, Shabana Azmi, other B-town celebs mourn demise of Vidya Sinha

Vidya Sinha, famed for her roles in 'Rajnigandha' and 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' passed away today at a hospital in Juhu.

The actor who spread her magic on the silver screen was also popular on television where she essayed roles in daily soaps like 'Bahu Rani,' 'Hum Do Hain Na,' 'Bhabhi' and 'Kavyanjal'.

Born on November 15, 1947 to film producer Pratap S Rana in Mumbai, Vidya who began her career at the age of 18 as a model was crowned Miss Bombay after which several advertising stints led to a discovery by Basu Chatterjee.

Vidya, who was loved and admired by many in the industry was most recently seen as lead actor in Naeha's Daadi (grandmother) in TV show 'Itti Si Khushi'.

After a break in her career, she made a comeback to films with Salman Khan's 'Bodyguard' in 2011.