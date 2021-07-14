Lata Mangeshkar remembers music director and her Rakhi brother Madan Mohan on his 46th death anniversary

These two melodies are one of the evergreen classics from the unparalleled combination of Mohan's enchanting music and Mangeshkar's equally enchanting voice.

Madan Mohan was a popular Indian music director of the 1950s, 1960s, and 1970s. He is still considered one of the most melodious and skilled music directors of the Hindi film industry.

He is remembered for the immortal ghazals he composed for Hindi films with singers like Mohammed Rafi, Talat Mahmood, Lata Mangeshkar, and Asha Bhosle.

He died of liver cirrhosis on July 14, 1975. Some of his best works are 'Tere Bina Zindagi Se', 'Tumhari Zulf Ke Saaya', 'Lag Jaa Gale Ke Phir Yeh', 'Saba Se Yeh Keh Do' and many more.