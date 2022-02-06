Lata Mangeshkar: Rare Unseen Photos

One of the best-known and most revered playback singers in India, Lata Mangeshkar’s melodies have immensely contributed to the field of music.

No singer has captivated the reflection of an entire nation like she has. Born in Madhya Pradesh, Lata is the eldest of five siblings. Her younger sisters Meena, Asha, Usha and brother Hridaynath are all accomplished music artistes.

Lata has been conferred with three National Film Awards, six Filmfare Best Female Playback Awards, a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and numerous accolades.

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award was bestowed on her by the Government of India in 1989. To recognise her contributions to the nation, Lata was honoured with the Bharat Ratna in 2007.

Here is a look at some rare unseen photos:

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 09:59 AM IST