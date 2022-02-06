Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Here's why the veteran singer never married

One of the most respected celebrities in the Indian film and music industry Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years

From recording songs in 36 Indian languages to being bestowed with the Dadasahed Phalke Award in 1989, she was the first Indian to perform at Royal Albert Hall, London.

Throughout her eventful career, she was honoured with uncountable awards, trophies, accolades, and titles.

However, her personal life often surprises many as she remained unmarried all her life. The legendary singer never opened up about the same.

According to several media reports, there are two prime reasons behind Lata Mangeshkar's decision to not marry anyone in her life.

The first one is a well-known fact that right from an early age, she had taken care of her siblings, Meena, Asha, Usha, and Hridayanath. From taking care of their education to helping them achieve a certain degree of stability in their respective careers, Lata never thought of stealing time from her commitment towards her siblings.

Lata Mangeshkar's brother, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, was a close friend of late cricketer and former President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Raj Singh Dungarpur. The former cricketer had belonged to the royal family of Rajasthan and was the youngest son of late Maharawal Lakshman Singhji, the then ruler of Dungarpur.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Raj Singh Dungarpur were good friends. Raj Singh had developed a friendly bond with Lata Mangeshkar. After a series of get-togethers between Raj Singh and Lata Mangeshkar, the two had started feeling something for each other, and with time, they had fallen in love with each other.

It is also reported that Raj Singh used to call Lata Mangeshkar by the name 'Mithoo'.

However, Raj Singh's father had rejected the idea of their marriage and the reason behind it was reportedly the fact that Lata Mangeshkar wasn't from a royal family.

It is said that Raj Singh and Lata Mangeshkar Lata Mangeshkar vowed to never get married and remained friends for life.

Raj Singh passed away on September 12, 2009, in Mumbai due to his prolonged battle with Alzheimer's disease.

