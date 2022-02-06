Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and other celebs pay tribute to the legendary singer

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away in Mumbai on Sunday morning. According to media reports, she breathed her last at 8: 12 am.

Her mortal remains will be taken to Mumbai's Shivaji Park in Dadar before the last rites.

The veteran singer was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she contracted COVID-19 and was diagnosed with pneumonia.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their last respects to the singer.

Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "Meri Awaaz Hi Pehchaan Hain, Gar Yaad Rahe…and how can one forget such a voice! Deeply saddened by the passing away of Lata Mangeshkar ji, my sincere condolences and prayers. Om Shanti."

Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "An icon forever. I will always savour the legacy of her songs. How fortunate were we to have grown up listening to Lataji’s songs. Om Shanti. My deepest condolences to the Mangeshkar family."

"An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP," tweeted actor Shahid Kapoor.

An icon a legend .. words will always fall short. Thank you for your glorious voice Lata ji. It will resonate worldwide for generations to come. RIP .Singer, music-composer Vishal Dadlani shared, "She called me during the last Indian Idol season. She was full of laughter & joy when talking about music. I'm broken at the thought of thst chat with her. So grateful for all that #LataMangeshkar ji taught me and every musician in India, and that I got to thank her in person."

Sharing the news of her demise, he wrote in another tweet, "Hoping against hope that this is not true. If it is....I dont even have the words to express the loss and grief. #LataMangeshkar ji ki awaaz India ki pehchaan hai, aur hamesha rahegi."

Actress Dia Mirza shared a black and white throwback photo of the legendary singer and wrote, "Lata Mangeshkarji’s voice will always be India’s voice. Our glorious nightingale of India. Our Bharat Ratna. Om Shanti."

Born on September 28, 1929, she began her career in the year 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She had sung songs in over thirty-six regional Indian languages and foreign languages.

In 2001, in recognition of her contributions to the nation, she was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour and is only the second vocalist, after MS Subbulakshmi, to receive this honour.

She's also the recipient of three National Film Awards among many other honours she received during the span of her career. 'Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon', 'Babul Pyare', Lag Ja Gale Se Phir' among others are some of her iconic songs.

Mangeshkar is survived by four younger siblings- Asha Bhosle, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Mangeshkar.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 10:28 AM IST