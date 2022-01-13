Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: ‘Still in the ICU but there has been a slight improvement’

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who had been diagnosed with COVID-19, continues to remain in the ICU. However, according to latest reports, there has been slight improvement in her health.

Dr Pratit Samdani of Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, told ANI, “Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health.”

In an earlier statement Dr Samdani had revealed that Mangeshkar will be under constant medical observation for the next 10-12 days as she has been diagnosed not only with COVID-19 but also got pneumonia.

Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital after she tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. She got in touch with one of her staff members, who was also COVID-19 positive.

In November 2019, Mangeshkar was admitted to the same hospital after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has sung over 30,000 songs in several Indian languages in an over seven-decade career. Some of her most loved tracks are "Ajeeb dastan hai ye", "Pyar kiya to darna kya", "Neela asman so gaya", and "Tere liye".

Considered one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Mangeshkar received the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 2001.

She is also the recipient of several other awards, including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, and multiple National Film Awards.

With Inputs from Agencies

Published on: Thursday, January 13, 2022, 10:13 AM IST