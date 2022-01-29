Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer's health marginally improved, says doctor

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and later was also diagnosed with pneumonia and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on January 8.

The singer is showing signs of improvement but continues to remain under observation in ICU. According to a statement from the doctor who heads the team treating the veteran singer, Dr Pratit Samdani, 'health condition has marginally improved. Her ventilator support was removed two days ago. She will continue to be under observation in ICU'.

She is regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers. Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

In her over seven-decade career, she has sung various memorable tracks such as 'Ajeeb dastan hai ye' and 'Pyar kiya to darna kya', among others.

The singer, also known as Melody Queen of India has been lauded with numerous awards and honours including the Padma Bhushan, the Padma Vibhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke Award.

She is also a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, January 29, 2022, 05:57 PM IST