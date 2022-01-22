e-Paper Get App

India records 3,37,704 new COVID-19 cases, 488 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 10,050
Updated on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer still in ICU, doctor says slight improvement in health

A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar.
ANI
Lata Mangeshkar |

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar's health condition has slightly improved.

On Saturday, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, shared the latest health update.

"Singer Lata Mangeshkar is still in the ICU ward but there has been a slight improvement in her health today. She has been under medical staff's close observation," the doctor said.

A day ago, Lata Mangeshkar's team issued a statement urging people to not believe in the false news regarding the megastar.

Lata Mangeshkar was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

