Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Singer continues to be under observation in ICU, doctor says 'improvement in health'

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU, her doctor informed on Sunday morning.

According to ANI, Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the singer at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, said that there is improvement in her health since yesterday, but she continues to be under observation in the ICU.

"Pray for her speedy recovery," he added.

On January 22, Maneshkar's team issued a statement urging fans not to believe in any false news regarding the megastar as she continues to be under treatment in the ICU.

It's been more than a week since the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to the hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then.

Appealing to her fans not to believe in any kind of such news stories, her management team issued a statement on Friday that reads, "A sincere appeal. Please do not give wind to any false news, Lata Didi is in the ICU under treatment being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors. The family and the doctors need their space."

They also asked Mangeshkar's fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 09:46 AM IST