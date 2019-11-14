Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Progress is stable and good

The iconic singer was taken to the hospital due to viral chest congestion.

Bollywood celebrities such as Shabana Azmi and Hema Malini had also taken to their social media to pray for her speedy recovery.

The singer, who has recorded songs in over 36 Indian languages, turned 90 on September 28. She became a recipient of India's highest civilian honour Bharat Ratna in 2001.

She is known for evergreen songs such as "Pyar kiya to darna kya" and "Ajeeb dastaan hai yeh".