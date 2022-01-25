Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: 'Marginal improvement' in singer's condition as she continues to be in ICU

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be in the ICU, her team issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon.

However, her team has informed that there is a marginal improvement in her health.

"There is a marginal improvement in Lata Didi’s health and she continues to be in the ICU. Kindly refrain from spreading disturbing rumours or falling prey to random messages regarding Didi’s health. Thank you," the statement read.

Earlier this month, the Bharat Ratna recipient was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Many false rumours regarding the iconic singer's health have been going rounds on the internet since then.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 05:01 PM IST