Lata Mangeshkar Health Update: Asha Bhosle says special pujas taking place at home for the singer's speedy recovery

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under treatment in the ICU of Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, the doctor treating her said on Sunday.

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was hospitalised last week.

According to the latest update, the legendary singer is recovering.

Her sister, singer Asha Bhosle spoke to ETimes and revealed that a special puja is being held at Lata Mangeshkar's Mumbai home.

She said that Lord Shiva Rudras has been placed at her house and pujas are being organised for her recovery.

On Sunday evening, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed that Lata Mangeshkar is on her way to recovery and her condition is improving.

Later in the day, amid speculation that Lata Mangeshkar's condition was deteriorating, a spokesperson for the veteran singer denied media reports, calling them "false news".

"It is disturbing to see false news being circulated. Please note that Lata didi is stable. Continues to be in ICU under treatment of able doctors. Please pray for her quick return home," Anusha Srinivsan Iyer, the spokesperson for Mangeshkar, said in a statement.

Mangeshkar's niece Rachana Shah had on Thursday said the singer was doing well and requested the media to respect the privacy of the family.

Regarded as one of Indian cinema's greatest singers, Lata Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 in 1942 and has over 30,000 songs to her credit in several Indian languages.

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:01 PM IST