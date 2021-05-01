Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs 7 lakh to Maha CM's Relief Fund amid COVID-19 crisis

Legendary singer, Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar has contributed Rs 7,00,000 to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund for taking up Covid-19 related works, an official said in Mumbai on Saturday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has expressed his gratitude to the renowned singer for her public-spirited gesture to help the Covid-19 efforts.

The CM also appealed to people to contribute whatever they can for the Covid-19 war and the ongoing free vaccination drive for 18-44 age group which was taken up in the state from today, May 1, which is also Maharashtra Day and International Labour Day.

Last week, actor Ayushmann Khurana and his wife Tahira Kashyap had also contributed to Maharashtra CM's Relief Fund. The actor had also said that he has been doing every possible thing to help the people in need.