Lata Mangeshkar COVID-19 positive, undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital

Mumbai: The nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar, is in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19. The 92-year-old Bharat Ratna is currently undergoing treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Breach Candy Hospital. She has mild symptoms, sources from the hospital confirmed.

In November 2019, she was rushed to the same hospital, after she complained of difficulty in breathing and was diagnosed with pneumonia. She was discharged after 28 days.

As soon as the news of ‘Lata Didi’ being hospitalised spread across social media platforms, there was an outpouring of messages wishing her a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi too enquired about her health. “Lata Didi was detected with covid 19. Though she has very mild symptoms, considering her age, she will need care and time to recover,” a family member told mediapersons on Tuesday.

However, no official statement on the health status of the legendary singer was issued by either the hospital management or her family.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 11:26 PM IST