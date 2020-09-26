Lata Mangeshkar Birthday - From 'Lag jaa gale' to 'Jiya jale', 10 memorable songs by Queen of Melody

Legendary singer and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar will be celebrating her 91st birthday on September 28.

Lataji has recorded more than 25,000 songs in 20 languages in an illustrious career. She started singing at the age of 13 in 1943.

From her first song "Mata ek sapoot ki duniya badal de tu" in the 1943 Marathi film "Gajaabhaau" to "Lukka chhuppi" in 2006 for the film "Rang De Basanti", the Nightingale of India Lata Mangeshkar has managed to enchant all age groups with her soulful vocal prowess.

Listing a handful of songs of Lata Mangeshkar is like trying to pick droplets of water from an ocean. Still, here is a list of song by the nonagenarian that tell you why she has stood the test of time:

Lag jaa gale: The timeless classic number was picturised on late veteran actress Sadhana Shivdasani and Manoj Kumar. The number was featured in the 1964 film "Woh Kaun Thi?".