Lara Dutta shares a THEN & NOW picture with Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta took to Instagram and shared a 20-year-old photograph from her pageant days. Along with Lara Dutta are also seen, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. All three had represented and won for India at several international beauty pageants. Lara shared a collage of then and now picture. One photo is from the beauty pageant and other being recent photographs of the actresses.
Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on #instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra !!!!! I love you both loads!!! ????????????. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! ????. One for the Motherland!”
Both Priyanka and Dia Mirza responded to the post. Priyanka wrote, “OMG! I love this… and both you amazing women! I admired u then and I admire u even now! Much love always.”
While Dia Mirza wrote, “Love you so much”.
In the year 2000, Lara won the Miss Universe title, while Dia Mirza won the Miss Asia Pacific title and Priyanka won the Miss World trophy. Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta went on to work together in the film Andaaz with Akshay Kumar. The two actresses also worked together in the film Don 2.