Lara Dutta shares a THEN & NOW picture with Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta took to Instagram and shared a 20-year-old photograph from her pageant days. Along with Lara Dutta are also seen, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. All three had represented and won for India at several international beauty pageants. Lara shared a collage of then and now picture. One photo is from the beauty pageant and other being recent photographs of the actresses.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “I had posted the above picture a while ago but came across this edit on #instagram and really loved it! THEN & NOW! Coming up to 20 years you guys @diamirzaofficial @priyankachopra !!!!! I love you both loads!!! ????????????. So happy we’ll always have this that ties us together! ????. One for the Motherland!”