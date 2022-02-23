Lara Dutta reveals she will never do sanitary napkins, cigarettes and alcohol advertisements due to THIS reason

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta recently revealed that she will not be part of advertisements for sanitary napkins, alcohol brands and cigarettes.

In one of her recent interviews, Lara was asked if she has ever refused any brand or category. Responding to the same, the former Miss Universe said that if she's not going to use a product, she 'won’t endorse it'.

Lara said that she doesn't associate with alcohol brands because she thinks that content is really important. The 'Partner' actress revealed that whenever ads come to her, they need to be out of the box and she hasn't seen that with alcohol brands’ advertising.

She shared that she won’t advertise cigarettes and in the recent past, she was approached by a brand of sanitary napkins, however, she turned that down as well.

The actress said that it’s time we address the ecological impact that sanitary napkins create and she believes that today there are other options available like menstrual cups which are much better. She added that she wants to be able to promote these kinds of products in the future.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Lara was last seen in the web show 'Kaun Banegi Shikharwati'. She also played a single mother in the series 'Hiccups and Hookups'. Lara's last film was 'Bell Bottom' in which she essayed the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 07:13 PM IST