Lara Dutta reacts to Steve Harvey asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to 'meow' on stage: 'Every question doesn't have to be…'

Bollywood actress Lara Dutta recently reacted to Steve Harvey asking Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu to meow like a cat.

Steve was criticised by several people after his video asking Harnaaz to meow went viral on social media platforms a few weeks back.

Harnaaz represented India at the pageant and won the crown after 21 years.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, former Miss Universe Lara Dutta said that in that round questions are asked to see ‘the lighter side’ of the contestant's personality.

She added, "Every question does not have to be about saving the world or being Mother Teresa or ending world hunger. So, in Harnaaz's form, one of the things she had written is that she used to enjoy mimicking animal sounds which is why that's what they picked up. That's why Steve Harvey asked her that question. So the question came from what she had written in the form."

Lara further stated that the idea of it was not to put her down or ask India a bizarre question. "It's just to see how you would perform when something like that is thrown at you and life is going to put you in so many situations along the way," she said.

Lara also praised Harnaaz and said that she handled it very well.

"She didn't give it any gehra (deep) thought that ‘Oh my god now I have to mimic a cat’, she just went with it and had fun. I think that's the most important thing is a lot of time you shouldn't take yourself too seriously. Being Miss Universe or being Miss World is not about wearing the crown and having the perfect wave. It's about being yourself, being the young wonderful girl that Harnaaz is. She's very genuine, she's a little goofy, she's real she's comfortable about who she is and how she is. I think that's very refreshing to have," Lara said.

Harnaaz bagged the Miss Universe title at the 70th edition of Miss Universe 2021, held in Eilat, Israel on December 13, 2021.

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 02, 2022, 04:50 PM IST