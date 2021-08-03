Lara Dutta is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi in 'Bell Bottom' trailer; Twitter says 'make-up artist deserves national award'

Actors Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Lara Dutta on Tuesday launched the trailer of their film 'Bell Bottom' in the national capital.

The actors along with producers Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh met Ajay Bijli, Chairman and Managing Director, PVR at PVR Priya for the event.

The team together had a cake cutting ceremony to celebrate the trailer and 'return of theatre'. This is after a long dry spell that the capital saw a film event taking place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Akshay Kumar said the 'Bell Bottom' team rose to the challenge of releasing the film in theatres. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, it will be the first Hindi movie to hit theatres during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, it was Lara Dutta's look as India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi that stunned one and all.

During the press conference post the trailer launch, Dutta was asked about the character she portrays in the film.

The actor initially asked members of the media to guess the character.

"If anyone is able to guess, then I will take all their family members free to the theatres," she promised.

After much prodding, even by Kumar, Dutta said, "So you did see me in the trailer. I'm playing Mrs Indira Gandhi. That's me."

The former Miss Universe revealed that she received a call from the makers about playing the former PM in the movie.

"All it took was a call and they said that Lara this film is being made and we are casting for Indira Gandhi's role. It was before I heard the script...," she said.

"But yes, of course, there is a great responsibility when you're portraying somebody who is an iconic figure like her," she said.

It was a challenge to get the body language of the character right, added Dutta.

Meanwhile, Twitter users appreciated Dutta's makeup artist for making her completely unrecognisable. "Make-up Artist indeed deserves a National Award," a Twitter user said. "I Can't Believe It. Brilliant..!! Just Brilliant..!! #LaraDutta," said another user.

Check Twitter reactions below: