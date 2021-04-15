Lara Dutta Birthday Special: Doting mommy moments of the former Miss Universe

Lara Dutta as we all know is an Indian actress, entrepreneur and the winner of the Miss Universe 2000 pageant. She was previously crowned as Miss Intercontinental 1997.
Born on 16 April 1978, she has worked primarily in Hindi films, some of her best films include Bhagam Bhag and Partner.
She has been married to Indian tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi since February 16, 2011. Their daughter Saira Bhupati was born on January 20, 2012.
Here are some moments of Lara Dutta being the best mom:
Here, Lara Dutta and her daughter are celebrating Holi together in an adorable fashion.
Saira Bhupati is just as stunning as her mom. Lara Dutta celebrates her daughter's last single digit birthday in a wonderful manner.
Lara Dutta is totally a family person and she shares pictures of her two gems on her Instagram feed quite frequently. Here is a picture that Lara shared of her husband and daughter.
Here, the Bhupati family is looking dapper and stylish as they pose for a lovely Christmas picture.
Lara Dutta always has the nicest things to say about her princess and we are certainly all for it. Here, she shared the caption, "This kid has my heart and my soul and anything else she'll have! She also has her mamas lipstick on her cheek! My favourite human being of all time! My favourite holiday partner! My partner in crime and my overall bestest ever sidekick!"
Here is the dynamic duo together on 'National Daughters Day' but it's evident that Lara treats everyday like National Daughters Day.