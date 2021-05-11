Lara Dutta Bhupathi raises Rs 14.6 crore for COVID-19 relief through 'I Breathe For India'; expresses gratitude

Bollywood actor Lara Dutta Bhupathi on Tuesday thanked everyone as she managed to raise Rs 14.6 crore through her campaign to raise funds for COVID-19 relief work.
She shared a picture of the virtual fundraiser and wrote: "Grateful for the overwhelming response to the #IBreatheForIndia virtual fundraiser , far exceeding expectations. God bess you for ur generosity of heart & spirit
"The link continues to be open."
Abhishek Bachchan lauded Lara's efforts and wrote: "Amazing. Well done!"
Responding to his tweet, the former beauty queen tweeted, "Not without a little help ! Thankyou."
I Breathe For India virtual fundraiser was hosted by Shayamal and Lara for Give India, in association with TIE Global.
On Tuesday, Bollywood star Anushka Sharma also shared that she has managed to raise Rs 5 crore through her campaign.
The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor took to Instagram and shared a story that read, 'A big thank you to all the people who helped us reach this milestone'.
Many Bollywood celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Sonu Sood, Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Akshay Kumar, and others have come forward to contribute in order to help aid people crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.
Amid the surge in cases, many stars like Katrina Kaif, Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt, Mira Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, among others have been using social media to amplify the voices of those in need.
