'Lagaan' actor Raghubir Yadav's wife files for divorce after 32 years of marriage

Raghubir Yadav, known for his roles in Lagaan and Peepli Live, is going through a tumultuous time in his personal life. The actor’s wife Purnima Kharga has filed a divorce at the Bandra Family Court after 32 years of marriage. Purnima, who is a former Kathak dancer, has alleged cheating and desertion. Raghubir and Purnima have a 30-year-old son.

In her petition, she has informed that Raghubir Yadav cheated on her with a co-star in 1995. At the time, she had filed for divorce but withdrew it later. She reportedly receives alimony of Rs. 40,000 but it is not paid to her on time.