Lady in Red: Natasha Dalal turns heads in a thigh-high slit dress

Newlywed Natasha Dalal, who tied the knot with Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan last month, was spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai.
Dalal was seen exiting the famous Hakkasan restaurant in Bandra, sans the actor.
She exuded the “just married” vibes by donning a thigh-high slit red satin dress with straps.
Dalal accessorised her look with the iconic white choora that had made headlines during her wedding.
Check out the pictures below.
Dhawan tied the knot with the fashion designer, his childhood sweetheart, at The Mansion House resort in Alibaug on 24 January.
Keeping in mind the ongoing pandemic, the wedding took place only in the presence of family members and close friends.
Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli, Shashank Khaitan, and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.
Dhawan shared photographs from his wedding, and Haldi and other ceremonies on social media.
In the latest Instagram post, he has shared a picture of Dalal's mehendi ceremony, where the actor can be seen planting a kiss on her cheek.