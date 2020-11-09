'Lacks impact of the original': Twitter disappointed with Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Laxmii'

The horror-comedy 'Laxmii' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on Monday.

The movie is the remake of the Tamil film 'Kanchana,' and has been directed by Raghava Lawrence.

In the movie, Akshay Kumar is seen portraying the role of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. The movie gives an important message for the need for equal rights for the third gender.

Meanwhile, the movie opened to negative reviews on Monday. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "DISAPPOINTING". He added, "Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more!"

"An official remake goes HORRIBLY wrong,film fails to scare,lacks comedy,Extreme Overacting,low class making, Honestly #AkshayKumar weakest solo film after Singh is Bling. Overall will turn out to be a FAILURE in Digital world #LaxmiiReview," wrote film critic Rohitt Jaiswal.

