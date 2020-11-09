'Lacks impact of the original': Twitter disappointed with Akshay Kumar's new movie 'Laxmii'

The horror-comedy 'Laxmii' starring actors Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani, released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on Monday.
The movie is the remake of the Tamil film 'Kanchana,' and has been directed by Raghava Lawrence.
In the movie, Akshay Kumar is seen portraying the role of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman. The movie gives an important message for the need for equal rights for the third gender.
Meanwhile, the movie opened to negative reviews on Monday. Movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the film "DISAPPOINTING". He added, "Lacks the impact of the original [#Kanchana]... #AkshayKumar in terrific form, but weak screenwriting + forced comedy are downers... Gathers momentum in concluding portions... Expected so much more!"
"An official remake goes HORRIBLY wrong,film fails to scare,lacks comedy,Extreme Overacting,low class making, Honestly #AkshayKumar weakest solo film after Singh is Bling. Overall will turn out to be a FAILURE in Digital world #LaxmiiReview," wrote film critic Rohitt Jaiswal.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
Ahead of the premiere of his Hindi directorial debut 'Laxmii,' director Raghava Lawrence on Monday penned down a long heartfelt note about the Akshay Kumar starrer.
Lawrence began the note by talking about his vision for the film and expressed how he wanted to convey the "struggles" faced by the transgender community through the film.
"Hi friends and fans, My Hindi debut direction movie Laxmi is releasing in #Disneyplushotstar at 7.05 pm today. Through Tamil movie Kanchana I wanted to convey the pain and struggles of transgender's and the movie received lot of appreciation from transgender's community and the public," he wrote.
"Similarly, when Akshay sir is acting in it's Hindi remake, I hope the message will reach to wider audience," Lawrence added.
The 44-year-old director then went on to heap praises on superstar Akshay Kumar who is portraying the role of a man possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman in the film.
"Normally actors won't accept such tough roles but I believe Akshay sir being such a good human being he cares a lot for the society and previously he has given so many good message films," Lawrence wrote.
The celebrated Tamil film director ended the note by thanking the cast of the film and producers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan for accepting the film.
"My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and doing this role and I'd like to extend my Thanks to sister Shabina for the whole process of this film, Tusshar sir, Kiara Advani for acting beautifully, My DOP Vetri, my co- directors and to all technicians who worked for this film," he wrote.
(With ANI inputs)
