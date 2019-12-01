Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan seeks blessings at Golden Temple

Amritsar: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan paid his obeisance at the Golden Temple here on Saturday.

Aamir is currently in Amritsar for the shooting of his upcoming film "Laal Singh Chaddha."

Wearing a white scarf and donning the look of a Sikh, Khan also listened to 'shabad kirtan'.

The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib is popularly known as the Golden Temple.