Laal Kaptaan's teaser releases on Saif Ali Khan’s birthday, film to release on October 11

Laal Kaptaan, directed by Navdeep Singh, stars Saif Ali Khan in the leading role. The film is set in a tumultuous era of Indian history. There has been massive anticipation surrounding the film ever since it was announced, given that it portrays Saif in a never-seen-before avatar. The star steps into the shoes of a Naga Sadhu, out on a dramatic journey is ridden with drama, revenge, and deceit.

As Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday today, the makers of the film unveiled the teaser of the upcoming film which is very intriguing. The actor is seen showcasing his look while staring straight at the camera. Along with the teaser, the makers revealed that the film will release on October 11, 2019.