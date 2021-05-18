'Kya ho gaya teri shakal ko': How Neena Gupta's husband Vivek Mehra reacted to 'Sardar Ka Grandson' look

Veteran actress Neena Gupta, who plays a fiery 90-year-old grandmother in 'Sardar Ka Grandson', has shared her husband Vivek Mehra's hilarious reaction to her look in the film.

Neena, in a recent interview, revealed that she had initially rejected the film, but changed her mind after hearing the narration.

The actress shared that when she showed Vivek her look from the movie, he was taken aback.

"I had forgotten that I am playing an older (role). My husband once said, 'arre,' I showed him the picture, he said, 'Arre, kya ho gaya teri shakal ko? (What happened to your face?)' Maine kaha (I said), 'Well, I'm an actor'," Neena told News18.

Neena Gupta, who has a child with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards, married Vivek Mehra, a New Delhi-based CA, in 2008.

The reportedly first met on a flight from London to Mumbai and have been together for over two decades.