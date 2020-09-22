Kwan Talent Agency under NCB radar: Sherlyn Chopra opens up about her experience with #MeToo accused former co-owner

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday quizzed Kwan Talent Management agency's CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar and talent manager Jaya Saha in drugs case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. NCB also summoned Deepika Padukone's manger Karishma Prakash, who works with the same talent agency.

As reports of NCB looking into Kwan's ownership did the rounds of social media, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share the #MeeToo allegations levelled against its former co-owner Anirban Blah.

"Co-owner of #Kwan Anirban Blah was accused of rapes and molestation by many girls, one such girl once went to meet him with her mother,he made the mother sit outside and tried to rape the girl, mother had filed a case it was covered by the media but suddenly everyone disappeared," she wrote.