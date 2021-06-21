Kunal Kemmu gets vaccinated, says he is 'ready to be back on set'

Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu on Monday received his jab of the coronavirus vaccine.

Kemmu took to Instagram and posted a picture of himself getting vaccinated.

"Vaccinated and ready to be back on set," the 38-year-old actor wrote.

In the image, he is seen dressed in a blue T-shirt and denims. He completed his look with a baseball cap and a white mask.

Kemmu, however, hasn't announced his upcoming projects yet.

Last year, the actor featured in films like "Malang" and the direct-to-digital comedy "Lootcase". He also headlined the crime thriller series "Abhay", the second season of which was released in 2020.