Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city

Weekend is coming and so the new movies are waiting at box office to try their luck with audience. Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' trailer released today in Mumbai. Trailer was launch in the presence of star cast with an entire team. Also paparazzi spotted other celebs at their gym and Pilates and Yoga centers.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)