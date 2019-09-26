Bollywood

Updated on

Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city

By FPJ Web Desk

The weekend is coming and so the new movies are waiting at the box office to try their luck with the audience.

Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city

Weekend is coming and so the new movies are waiting at box office to try their luck with audience. Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' trailer released today in Mumbai. Trailer was launch in the presence of star cast with an entire team. Also paparazzi spotted other celebs at their gym and Pilates and Yoga centers.

Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Kemmu, Chitrangada Singh, Varun Dhawan, and other B-towners clicked around the city
Kunal Khemu spotted at Body Sculpture gym
Kunal Khemu spotted at Body Sculpture gym
Photos by Viral Bhayani

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in