Kumail Nanjiani says he wanted to look like Hrithik Roshan in 'The Eternals'

Pakistani-American actor Kumail Nanjiani had one-line brief for his trainer on "The Eternals" -- he wanted to look like Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan.

Nanjiani is essaying the role of Kingo, a buff Eternal who is a cosmic-powered being who lives in the present day as a Bollywood star in the Marvel Studios film.

"The Silicon Valley" star had his own ideas about just how beefed up Kingo should be.

"I wanted Kumail to have the freedom to interpret his character, especially his physicality," director Chloe Zhao added.

For that, Nanjiani turned to Bollywood and invoked Roshan, the Indian actor who has played the superhero Krrish in a film series.

"I went to my trainer and said, 'I want to look like this guy (Roshan)'," Nanjiani told Men's Health magazine.