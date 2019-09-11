Kuch paise bach jayenge: Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh tips on saving money

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s comments on each other’s posts always make for an interesting conversation. They never fail to amaze their fans and followers, who now look forward to their social media interactions. Recently, Deepika Padukone left two hilarious comments on Ranveer Singh’s post.
Ranveer Singh recently became the brand ambassador for a speaker brand. He announced his association with the brand by posting pictures on Instagram where he is seen surrounded by the speakers of the brand. Deepika took this opportunity to comment: “Get some for the home na? Kuch paise bach jayenge.”
People dropped laughing emojis on the comment as this is what they did not probably expect from the queen of calm. In another picture, where Ranveer is seen wearing headphones, the Padmaavat actress commented, “I feel like this is how you’ll tune out when I nag you.”
Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Meghna Gulzaar’s Chhapaak, which is based on the life of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. She will also be seen playing the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in the former’s biopic titled 83. The film is directed by Kabir Khan with Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev.
