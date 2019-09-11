Kuch paise bach jayenge: Deepika Padukone gives Ranveer Singh tips on saving money

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s comments on each other’s posts always make for an interesting conversation. They never fail to amaze their fans and followers, who now look forward to their social media interactions. Recently, Deepika Padukone left two hilarious comments on Ranveer Singh’s post.

Ranveer Singh recently became the brand ambassador for a speaker brand. He announced his association with the brand by posting pictures on Instagram where he is seen surrounded by the speakers of the brand. Deepika took this opportunity to comment: “Get some for the home na? Kuch paise bach jayenge.”