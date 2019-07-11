Bollywood

Updated on IST

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' gets a special screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

By IANS

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' will receive a special screening at the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

