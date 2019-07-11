'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' gets a special screening at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Karan Johar's directorial debut "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai", which has clocked 20 years of its release in Hindi cinema last year, will receive a special screening at the 10th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).</p><p>Excited about the screening, Karan said in a statement: "It's been a very rewarding 20 years of a journey and time well spent telling stories and having the freedom to be a storyteller. Filmmaking is my passion and the deep rooted love I have for cinema and being here in this time to be completing two whole decades is very gratifying." </p><p>Released in 1998, the film starred popular on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Actress Rani Mukerji featured in a supporting role, while superstar Salman Khan made a guest appearance. </p><p>Talking about IFFM, Karan said: "I have been to the festival before and I have loved being there. I'm looking forward to another opportunity to celebrate Indian cinema in the land down under."</p><p>Karan will also have an elaborate conversation on cinema with the Australian audience at the film festival. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will also attend the festival as the chief guest. </p><p>The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will be taking place between August 8-17.</p>.Kuch Kuch Nahi Hota Hai! Karan Johar shuts rumours of K2H2 sequel with an emphatic ‘NO’.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>