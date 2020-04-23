Kubbra Sait laughs off attack on Arnab Goswami, wonders if he’s ‘a journalist or Roadies host’

According to reports, two persons were arrested on Thursday morning for allegedly attacking Goswami and his wife Samyabrata Ray. The FIR has been registered at the NM Joshi Marg Police station under Sections 341 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 3, Avinash Kumar told ANI.

Goswami in his complaint to the police has alleged that he and his wife were attacked by Youth Congress workers when they were driving back home from the Republic TV Headquarters in Worli.

This comes after a TV debate, where Goswami had accused Gandhi of being silent on the mob lynching incident which took place in Maharashtra's Palghar on the night of April 16. He said that she would not have remained silent if Christian padres would have been the victims. He said, "I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained silent on the issue."