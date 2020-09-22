Bollywood

Updated on

Kubbra Sait goes on 'sanity break' from Twitter

By IANS

Actress Kubbra Sait is taking a break from Twitter, and will be back after her "sanity break".

Kubbra Sait goes on 'sanity break' from Twitter
Kubbra Sait goes on 'sanity break' from Twitter

Actress Kubbra Sait is taking a break from Twitter, and will be back after her "sanity break".

"Oh dahlin' Twitter... I am taking a hiatus from you. I am ecstatic to announce that I'll be on a jet plane, and it's time for me to uninstall you for a bit. See you post my sanity break... well however long it takes," Kubbra tweeted on Tuesday.

However, she hasn't deleted her account on the micro-blogging site.

Reacting to her tweet, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali commented: "Will miss you though. Good decision."

Kubbra is known for her powerfull performances in the web series "Sacred Games", "Illegal" and "RejctX".

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

    trending

    Free Press Journal

    www.freepressjournal.in