Krystle D'Souza to debut with Amitabh Bachchan's 'Chechre' after Kriti Kharbanda walks out

New Delhi: Actress Krystle D'Souza, who is mainly known for her roles in TV shows like "Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai" and "Ekk Nayi Pehchaan", is all set to make her Bollywood debut in the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer "Chehre".
Krystle is currently shooting for the film in Delhi.
Announcing the news, she took to Instagram on Saturday and wrote: "Here's to a new beginning ! Another first , shooting my first film with a dream team ! Can't wait for you'll to see this one. Need all your love and blessings as always."
Along with the post, she posted a picture in which she can be seen holding the film's clapboard.
Krystle has replaced 'Pagalpanti' actress, Kriti Kharbanda in this Rumi Jafry project. Recently, we heard stories about how Kriti was throwing starry tantrums on the film sets and makers of Chehre were tired of her behaviour. But later Krystal deleted the post.
Prior to film debut, Krystle recently made her foray in the web space with the show "Fitrat".
Directed by Rumi Jafferey, "Chehre" will release in 2020.
