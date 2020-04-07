Krrish without his cape: After providing BMC with masks, Hrithik Roshan helps facilitate meals for daily wage workers, old age homes

From spreading awareness about COVID-19 to donating money to relief funds, Bollywood actors have been doing their bit in helping the nation amid coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik Roshan had recently announced that he will be supporting the Maharashtra government by providing BMC workers with N95 and FFP3 masks. The 'War' actor has now collaborated with a foundation to help facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to people in need. Hrithik Roshan and Akshaya Patra Official will be facilitating meals to daily wage workers, old age homes, labourers and low income groups until the normalcy in work routine.

Sharing the news, the foundation wrote, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."

Thanking the superstar they further added, "We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture."

Hrithik also replied to the tweet and wrote, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief"