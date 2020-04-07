Krrish without his cape: After providing BMC with masks, Hrithik Roshan helps facilitate meals for daily wage workers, old age homes

From spreading awareness about COVID-19 to donating money to relief funds, Bollywood actors have been doing their bit in helping the nation amid coronavirus pandemic. Hrithik Roshan had recently announced that he will be supporting the Maharashtra government by providing BMC workers with N95 and FFP3 masks. The 'War' actor has now collaborated with a foundation to help facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to people in need. Hrithik Roshan and Akshaya Patra Official will be facilitating meals to daily wage workers, old age homes, labourers and low income groups until the normalcy in work routine.
Sharing the news, the foundation wrote, "We are happy to share, our Foundation is now empowered by Superstar @iHrithik. Together, we will facilitate 1.2 lakh nutritious cooked meals to old age homes, daily wage labourers & low income groups across India, until normalcy in work routine."
Thanking the superstar they further added, "We salute the immediate help from Superstar Hrithik Roshan in providing relief and supporting the health & well-being of ALL INDIANS in need of care. We deeply thank you for your gesture."
Hrithik also replied to the tweet and wrote, "I wish you the power to ensure that NO ONE in our country sleeps hungry. You all are the real superheroes on ground. #IndiaFightsCorona #CovidRelief"
Fans thanked the 'Super 30' actor for his contribution towards the society amid the novel coronavirus crisis. A user wrote, "thank you so much my hero for helping d needy ppl directly instead of ur money going to some fund which no one will know how it will be utilized.I m so much proud of u"
"Supporting ground level is must duggu. Thank you for giving the power to those who are doing that. Lots of love you," wrote another fans.
A comment read, "Very nice to see you extending support in helping needy people on ground level. This is where people are most affected and need our support. Well done to all of you!"
Hrithik had earlier taken to Twitter and shared, "In times such as these, we must do whatever we can to ensure the safety of the most fundamental caretakers of our city and society. I have procured N95 and FFP3 masks for our BMC workers and other caretakers..."
In another tweet, the actor had thanked Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackrey as he wrote, "My gratitude to @AUThackeray for giving me the opportunity to support the Maharashtra govt in their endeavour to curb the pandemic. It is our duty to help in whatever capacity we can. @mybmc #coronavirusoutbreak #stayhomestaysafe"
On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in 'War' with Tiger Shroff. The actor is working on the fourth installment of father Rakesh Roshan's 'Krrish' franchise.
