KRK blames Arjun Kapoor for Yes Bank crisis, and his theory will blow your mind!

Actor Kamaal R Khan is once again making headline for his tweets and this one will leave you perplexed! Recently, KRK took to the micro-blogging app to share his theory that links the Yes Bank crisis to Arjun Kapoor's career.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped Yes Bank's deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account until April 3, 2020, and superseded its board. Amid the crisis, Kamal R Khan, an avid Twitter user, shared a theory that has left us baffled.

KRK stated that almost all of Arjun Kapoor's movies have tanked at the box-office, except '2 States'. In the movie, Arjun essayed the role of a Yes Bank employee and now the bank has sunk!

Netizens were left in splits after the epic tweet went viral. Check it out here: