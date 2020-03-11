KRK blames Arjun Kapoor for Yes Bank crisis, and his theory will blow your mind!

Actor Kamaal R Khan is once again making headline for his tweets and this one will leave you perplexed! Recently, KRK took to the micro-blogging app to share his theory that links the Yes Bank crisis to Arjun Kapoor's career.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) capped Yes Bank's deposit withdrawals at Rs 50,000 per account until April 3, 2020, and superseded its board. Amid the crisis, Kamal R Khan, an avid Twitter user, shared a theory that has left us baffled.
KRK stated that almost all of Arjun Kapoor's movies have tanked at the box-office, except '2 States'. In the movie, Arjun essayed the role of a Yes Bank employee and now the bank has sunk!
Netizens were left in splits after the epic tweet went viral. Check it out here:
Arjun Kapoor's 2014 rom-com also featured Alia Bhatt and was an adaption of Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. It also featured Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy and Revathi. The story revolved around an inter-caste couple and their families.
On the film front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in 'Panipat' and will be next seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The nail-biting thriller features the 'Ishaqzaade' duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead. While Kapoor plays an undercover cop in the film, Chopra will be essaying the role of a corporate employee who is absconding.
Besides Kapoor and Chopra, the film also features Archana Puran Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta and Pankaj Tripathi.
The film is slated to hit theatres on March 20.
Inputs by ANI.
