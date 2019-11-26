Kriti Sanon’s untitled film with Rahul Dholakia gets shelved

Kriti Sanon is busy celebrating the success of her film Housefull 4 and is promoting her upcoming film Panipat these days. During the promotions, the actress reveals that her film with Rahul Dholakia is not happening anymore.

Kriti says, “Rahul Dholkia’s film is something that is not on the cards right now. It was happening earlier but there were some issues and then there was some scripting thing to be done. Later there was a problem with dates as well. Eventually, everybody moved on in their separate directions and at the moment it is on hold. We don’t know when it will happen.”

Earlier in June this year Rahul and Kriti officially announced this untitled film. Kriti was supposed to play media professional in this thriller and had already started preparing for it. The film was to be directed by Rahul Dholakia, who directed Shah Rukh Khan in Raees before this. Sunil Khetrapal was going to produce this film and the shoot was to start soon. The makers had even got a VFX professional on board. But looks like things did not work out between them.

Kriti will be next seen in Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar and has also signed Mimi, which is said to be based on surrogacy.