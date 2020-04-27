Kriti Sanon's sly dig at Suhana, Sara Ali Khan? Actress talks about magazine covers, getting second film before debut

'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Sanon has managed to make a place for herself in the industry, despite being an outsider. In a recent interview, Kriti spoke about the privileges of star-kids and taking a sly dig at them said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases."

Nepotism has been a hot potato in the tinsel town over the last few years. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, several star-kids have made their Bollywood debuts. 'Panipat actress' Kriti Sanon in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about the struggles she faced in the initial days of her career. Taking a sly dig at star-kids, she said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time. My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now."

Was Kriti targeting Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan? For the unversed, Suhana Khan's debut on the cover of Vogue magazine received a lot of flak. Meanwhile, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with 'Kedarnath', however, she already had Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' in her kitty.