Kriti Sanon's sly dig at Suhana, Sara Ali Khan? Actress talks about magazine covers, getting second film before debut

'Housefull 4' actress Kriti Sanon has managed to make a place for herself in the industry, despite being an outsider. In a recent interview, Kriti spoke about the privileges of star-kids and taking a sly dig at them said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases."
Nepotism has been a hot potato in the tinsel town over the last few years. From Sara Ali Khan to Ananya Panday, several star-kids have made their Bollywood debuts. 'Panipat actress' Kriti Sanon in an interview with Pinkvilla, spoke about the struggles she faced in the initial days of her career. Taking a sly dig at star-kids, she said, "When you don’t come from a film family, you don’t get your second film before your first film releases. Which happens when you come from a film family, many times. To even come on magazine covers is a big deal. You have to go through a lot to reach that place. Like coming on a Filmfare cover for the first time. My Vogue cover was after about three years and I have done only one till now."
Was Kriti targeting Sara Ali Khan and Suhana Khan? For the unversed, Suhana Khan's debut on the cover of Vogue magazine received a lot of flak. Meanwhile, Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with 'Kedarnath', however, she already had Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' in her kitty.
Speaking about the same, Kriti further added that she is more experienced and hence lets go off the clutter in her head when she sees these 'small struggles'. "There are more important things and you have to start seeing the good side and the opportunities that your are getting as an outsider," she said.
On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Mimi'. The movie that is directed by Laxman Utekar, will see Sanon play the role of a surrogate mother. Other actors in the film include Pankaj Tripathi and Marathi actor, Saie Tamhanar. The movie is said to be a remake of Nation Award-winning film, 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy'.
The actress also shared is also a part of Dinesh Vijan's next film, 'Second Innings', which also stars Dimple Kapadia, Paresh Rawal, and Rajkummar Rao.
