Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon to star opposite Akshay Kumar in a music video

Akshay Kumar shot a special music video for singer B Praak’s new single and the photo of it has gone viral. It has been written by lyricist Jaani. The song is expected to be a romantic single which has sad and emotional undertone. The song features Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon who is expected to make her Bollywood debut soon.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will be next starring in Housefull 4 alongside Kriti Sanon among others. He also has Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb among other releases.